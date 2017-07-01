KPLC: police seeking occupants of truck involved in deadly I-210 crash that killed Erath woman

KPLC Published:

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking the occupants of a truck involved in a deadly vehicle accident on I-210 Friday.

At approximately 6:01 p.m. Friday, LCPD responded to the accident on I-210 eastbound near Nelson Road; the Lake Charles Fire Department and Louisiana State Police also provided support in assisting with the crash, said Sgt. Jeffrey Keenum, LCPD spokesman.

Sgt. Sammy Kingsley with the LCPD traffic division determined that a total of four vehicles – two 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles – were involved in the accident, which resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the passenger vehicles; the passenger has been identified as Ltanya Rene Wilson, 37 years old, of Erath, Louisiana, said Keenum.

Standard toxicology tests are pending, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

LCPD is also seeking the occupants of a black 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was involved in the crash, said Keenum.

