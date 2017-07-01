Lafayette Mayor/President presents Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood with Keys to City

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Mayor/President Joel Robideaux presented country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood with keys to the city of Lafayette.

The event took place before Friday night’s concert at the Cajundome.

In additiion, Robideaux said he was also proud to name both country music singers as Honorary Cajuns.

“Our community has been really energized by having them here for five concerts and supporting our local charitable foundations. It’s been a great experience for everyone,” Robideaux said.

The “Garth Brooks World Tour featuring Trisha Yearwood,” has thus far performed before more than 30,000 ticketholders during his 5 day stint in Lafayette.

Their final concert is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.