Louisiana undecided on voter data request from Trump panel

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana hasn’t decided how it will respond to a request from President Donald Trump’s voting commission seeking voter identification information.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s office said it is reviewing the commission’s letter asking for names, birth dates, addresses, party affiliation, voting history and partial Social Security numbers for all voters if available.

Some states have refused to comply, citing privacy concerns.

Schedler spokeswoman Meg Casper Sunstrom said Louisiana law prohibits the release of Social Security numbers. She said publicly-available voter lists include names, addresses, party registrations and voter histories – whether people voted in elections, not how they voted.

Sunstrom said the office is reviewing the Trump commission request with attorneys to determine its response. She said the secretary of state places a priority on protecting voters’ personal information.

