Man charged with multiple car burglaries in the Cecilia area

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested on 10 felony warrants Saturday following reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Cecilia area last week.

48 year old Mark Journet of Arnaudville was identified by police as a suspect and a warrant of arrest was obtained.

A St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy observed the suspect in the passenger side of a vehicle Saturday in the Cecilia area and initiated a traffic stop.

Following the traffic stop, Journet was subsequently arrested without incident.

He was transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

5 counts–Attempted Burglary

1 count–14:62 Burglary

4 counts–Burglary (Probation and Parole Warrant)