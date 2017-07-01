Walmart cash register theft caught on surveillance video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Sheriff’s Department needs the publics help in identifing two men who were caught on surveillance video stealing money from a cash register at a local Walmart.

The theft occurred Thursday night in the sporting goods department at the Walmart store on the Evangeline Thruway.

Police say at approximately 7:33 p.m., the suspects walked into the store and later forced open a cash drawer with a crow bar stealing $363 in cash and damaging the drawer lock.

The suspects then left the store and entered a gold Chevrolet Impala with a Texas license number HNB-2258.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Detective Justin Cressionie at (337) 236-5636 or contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.