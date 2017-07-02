Man dies in bathtub at party, two arrested for homicide

Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bathtub on Friday night.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne, 21-year old Andrew Lee Blanchard passed out during the party, and was found dead the next morning.

Police say 20-year old Michael Moore Jr. and 19-year old Georgette Centeio, both from Baton Rouge, are charged with second degree murder, possession of Schedule 1 Narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Payne says they were found to be in possession of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin.

According to Payne, four people were at a party on Bayou Road in Plaquemine when Blanchard passed out.

The other three people decided to take off his clothes and put him in a tub.

They continued to party, and one of the four, a girl, left the home. When the other two, Moore and Centeio, went to check on Blanchard, he was still passed out and they went to bed. They woke up the next morning to find him dead.

Police are still looking for that fourth person