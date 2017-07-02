Police searching for man reported missing from Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who was last seen in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

According to WVUE TV, police are searching for 78-year-old Colie Chappelle.

According to Chappelle’s wife he was last seen at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Chappelle’s wife told police that he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and suffers from short-term memory loss.

Police added that at the time of Chappelle’s disappearance, he was in possession of a Pennsylvania identification card bearing his name.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Colie Chappelle, they are asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.