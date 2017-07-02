Ville Platte man arrested for hitting son in head with hammer causing concussion

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) A Ville Platte has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly hitting his son in the head with a hammer, according to police.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue says deputies responded to a disturbance call on West Oak Street late last month where officers learned that a father and son had been in an argument which led to the father striking his son in the head with a hammer.

Lartigue said an investigation has revealed that after being hit, the son stumbled and tried to stop his fall, but his hand and arm went through a window of the home causing cuts and bruising.

The 20 something year old son was transported to Mercy Regional Hospital, according to Lartigue, and was treated for cuts and bruises on his arm and hand, and for a concussion and bleeding on his head.

44 year old Joseph Shawn Fontenot of West Oak Street in Ville Platte was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Lartigue said he was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail on a $35,000.00 bond and then transported to the Evangeline Parish jail.