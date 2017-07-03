4th of July Events in Acadiana

A list of 4th of July celebrations going on in Acadiana:

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

17th Annual Fun Run – 5 K Run and 1 Mile Walk

7:30 AM *For more information, call Skeeter (337) 577-2534.

WATER FIGHTS BETWEEN THE AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS

10:00 AM – Downtown Erath

CAJUN CARNIVAL RIDES

1:00 PM – 10:30 PM

PARADE

5:00 PM

MUSIC – Disk Jockey

Wesley LeMaire & Wesbound

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

More information: http://www.erath4.com/past/2017/17schedule.htm

Orlando Thomas 4th of July Family Fun Day – Crowley

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center in Crowley, La.

Features:

Parade

Picnic

Fun Activities Kids

Fun Activites Adults

Entertainment

Prayers Over – Rayne

An open prayer event will be held in Rayne at 6:45 p.m. at Depot Square.