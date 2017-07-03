4th of July Events in Acadiana

A list of 4th of July celebrations going on in Acadiana:
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Erath 4th of July Celebration
17th Annual Fun Run – 5 K Run and 1 Mile Walk
7:30 AM *For more information, call Skeeter (337) 577-2534.
WATER FIGHTS BETWEEN THE AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
10:00 AM – Downtown Erath
CAJUN CARNIVAL RIDES
1:00 PM – 10:30 PM
PARADE
5:00 PM
MUSIC – Disk Jockey
Wesley LeMaire & Wesbound
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
More information: http://www.erath4.com/past/2017/17schedule.htm
Orlando Thomas 4th of July Family Fun Day – Crowley
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center in Crowley, La.
Features:
- Parade
- Picnic
- Fun Activities Kids
- Fun Activites Adults
- Entertainment
Prayers Over – Rayne
An open prayer event will be held in Rayne at 6:45 p.m. at Depot Square.