Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests sex offender for failing to register

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit has made another arrest regarding violation of registration requirements.

Deputies have arrested Marty Noel, 47 of Church Point for failure to provide community notification within 21 days of moving into Acadia Parish. Noel was also charged with an outstanding arrest warrant from Lafayette Parish for failing to pay his registration fees as a sex offender in Lafayette Parish.

“I have said this over and over. All we want for the sex offenders to do is follow the requirements as set by law and avoid criminal activity. A big part of following their requirements is to properly notify the public of their residing address. In this case it was not completed” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

Noel was previously convicted on a molestation charge. Bond was set at $75,000 by Judge David Smith.