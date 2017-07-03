Church Point man accused of stealing farm equipment from St. Landry Parish

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in St. Landry Parish say they have recovered a piece of farm equipment valued at $15,000 that was reported stolen almost three months ago.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said David Joseph Cormier, 36, of Church Point, was arrested today after the sheriff’s office received a tip following a Crime Stoppers segment.

Cormier was charged with felony theft of farm equipment after detectives located a Case Vibra Chank Cultivator on July 2, 2017, in Acadia Parish that was reported stolen from St. Landry Parish on April 8, 2017.

Guidroz said,

Cormier was advised of his rights and stated that he had purchased the equipment from the owner for $ 1,500.00 cash but no paperwork was exchanged. Further investigation revealed that Cormier’s statement was false. When confronted with key evidence in the theft case, Cormier refused to answer questions and give any written statements.

Bond for Cormier has not yet been set.