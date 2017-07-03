City of Rayne issues statement about tinted tap water

The following is a news release from the City of Rayne:

The City of Rayne Water Department is hereby notifying all customers connected to the city’s water system to be aware of an elevated iron content in their tap water for at least the next several days.

One of the treatment process phases, which involves iron removal, has experienced an equipment failure, and it may take several days to have the necessary replacement parts custom-fabricated, shipped to Rayne, installed, and operable.

The City of Rayne Water Superintendent has notified the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals of the situation, and it has been determined that the health and safety of the public has not been and is not compromised by this condition.

Customers can possibly expect to see some tinting of their tap water similar to well water, but shouldn’t be afraid of using the water. Normal disinfection (chlorination) is still being applied in the treatment process.

The City of Rayne Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.

There should be no need for anyone to notify the City of Rayne dispatcher or DHH, as our operators are all very much on top of the situation and working round the clock to bring the treatment process back to normal.

Thank you for your patience and understanding of the unavoidable situation.