DOTD issues statement on road construction worker killed in crash

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

“It brings DOTD great sadness to announce that on Monday, July 3, 2017, a tragic accident occurred that took the life of DOTD employee Paul Featherston, from District 03 in Lafayette.

Just before 9 a.m., Paul was performing routine road maintenance in Iberia Parish when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop in the work zone. A 24-year service employee, Paul was an MEO 2 with Gang 510 (Iberia Parish Maintenance).

While many of us are preparing to celebrate Independence Day with our loved ones, let us also keep Paul’s family in our thoughts and prayers.

DOTD would like to take this moment to again stress the importance of following safe driving tips during the Independence Day holiday. As motorists, we must all do our part to ensure we are practicing safe driving habits while on the road.

We urge all drivers to stay alert and give full attention to the roadway, pay close attention to signs and work zone flaggers, obey posted speed limits, avoid tailgating, do not drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, avoid all distractions, and respect the men and women in construction who work on the highway each day to improve safety and transportation for the citizens of Louisiana.

We wish you and your family a safe and joyous Independence Day.”