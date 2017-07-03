Downtown Lafayette celebrating 4th of July with Uncle Sam’s Jam tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Uncle Sam’s Jam is taking place at Parc International today in Downtown Lafayette from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The event is free and for all ages.

Geno Delafose & The French Rockin’ Boogie and Three37 Band will be performing while residents enjoy the food, drinks, facepainting and other activities.

All of this leads to a massive fireworks display that is sure to be unforgettable!

Uncle Sam’s Jame benefits the Downtown Lafayette Restaurant & Bar Association.

