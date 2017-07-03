Parish Brewing Co. to re-release highly regarded beer

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY): Parish Brewing Company may seem small from the outside, but the small town brewery boasts one of the biggest heavy hitters in the craft beer game; Ghost In The Machine. Ghost In The Machine is a double IPA beer that has received national attention from beer lovers.

“We started off wanting to make a beer that was extremely over-the-top hoppy; matter of fact one of its first mottos was ‘too hoppy for you.’ We wanted to create it for the extreme hopheads and the craft beer nerds,” said Parish Brewing Company Marketing Representative Matthew Naquin.

The intended audience expanded beyond original thought. “Kind of went the other way, kind of blew up. Everyone liked it. We made a beer that was super hoppy, yet pleasant. Juicy if you will,” Naquin added.

July 14th marks the release date of ‘The Ghost’ and marks what Parish Brewing Co. is marketing as “The Summer of Ghost.”

Naquin explained, “We usually have a line of several hundred people. Sometimes that line is two to three hours long. We also serve beers to people in line so they can drink beer while they wait.”

The decision to make the beer available all summer comes down to the massive demand the brewery has received.

“Everyone always said we should make it year-round. We decided we were going to give the people a taste of what they wanted. Pour up as much as we could, hopefully, keep the shelves stocked. Keep the tap handles flowing. So nobody runs out and people can keep it going all summer long,” Naquin said

To put in perspective, beeradvocate.com has a rating scale of 0 to 100 with 100 being a perfect score. Ghost In The Machine has a rating of 98.