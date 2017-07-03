Sheriff’s deputy airlifted after drunk driver hits vehicle on I-10 in St. John the Baptist Parish

(WWLTV) – A St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital after he was struck by an intoxicated driver while assisting with an accident on I-10 Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 29-year-old David McGirt struck the deputy’s vehicle after 5 a.m. on I-10 west at mile post 210.8. The deputy was airlifted to University Medical Center Level 1 Trauma Center with moderate injuries.

“He’s gonna be alright. He will live,” St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told WWLTV.

The crash caused a full closure on the westbound lanes of I-10 as officers worked the scene. I-10 west reopened at 7 a.m.

The unnamed deputy was investigating a hit-and-run after a Toyota Corolla was sideswiped by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. The driver of the Corolla suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The deputy returned to his vehicle to retrieve a medical kit and was standing by the driver’s door leaning into the unit at the time of the crash.

State Police say a Toyota Venza stopped in the left lane behind the deputy’s unit and was attempting to merge into the center lane. A Kia Optima, driven by McGirt, then struck the Venza and continued forward and struck the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy’s vehicle traveled across three lanes and stopped on the right shoulder of I-10.

McGirt was uninjured and arrested for DWI, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation. He was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775