State Police: DOTD worker dies in traffic fatality in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police say they are investigating a traffic incident that killed a DOTD worker just outside of New Iberia this morning.

Troopers were notified of the incident that happened near the intersection of LA 31 (Jane Street) and Greenbriar Street around 9 a.m.

Master Trooper Brooks David said the DOTD worker was working on the side of the road when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck is in a local hospital receiving treatment for minor injuries.

David did not comment on whether the driver would be cited or charges as the crash remains still under the investigation.

The identity of the DOTD worker has not yet been released.

This is a developing news story. KLFY will update this post when more information is available.