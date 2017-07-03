State Police identify DOTD worker killed in crash in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police have released new information about this morning’s crash that killed a DOTD worker just north of the city of New Iberia.

Master Trooper Brooks David identified the DOTD worker as Paul V. Featherston, 63, of New Iberia.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of LA 31 (Jane Street) and Greenbriar Street.

Featherson was conducting road repairs while standing behind a dump truck that was stopped in the right lane of LA 31.

The dump truck was displaying warning lights while Featherston was working, according to State Police.

David said Allen Oliver, 88, of St. Martinville, failed to notice the dump truck while driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck and subsequently hit Featherston and then hit the back of the dump truck.

Investigators do not know why Olivier failed to notice the dump truck that was stopped in the roadway.

Featherston sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Olivier was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

A DOTD worker that was inside the dump truck at the time of the crash was not wearing a seatbelt and refused medical attention on scene.

Impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was taken from Olivier and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The driver of the DOTD dump truck voluntarily submitted a breath sample and was not impaired, David said.

David did not comment on whether the Olivier would be cited or charged as the crash still remains under investigation.

The Louisiana Sate Police spokesman said this is the third fatal crash Troopers have investigated during the 4th of July weekend.

DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson issued a statement about the crash on Twitter saying:

“The hardest thing I’ve done as Secretary is to acknowledge an employee is never going home to family & friends. Thank you for your service.”