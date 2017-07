IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police confirm they are investigating a traffic fatality that happened just outside of New Iberia earlier this morning.

Master Trooper Brooks David said the incident happened near the intersection of LA 31 (Jane Street) and Greenbriar Street.

The Louisiana State Police spokesperson could not offer any further details citing the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing news story. KLFY will update this post when more information is available.