100-year-old veteran celebrates birthday on Independence Day

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — While America is turning 241 years old today, Leon Minvielle Jr., or as they call him ‘Bubby,’ is celebrating a milestone of his own.

He turned 100 years old today.

“I never thought I would live to be 50 years old. And here I am twice that age,” said Minvielle Jr.

Today people of all ages, including numerous veterans celebrated Independence Day and Bubby reaching the century mark.

“He’s a war hero from the Second World War, he was in the seventh armored division, 31st tank batalion.” Minvielle III said. “They spear-headed Patton through Europe. He was at St. Lo, St. Vith, Battle of the Bulge and received the bronze star, purple heart,” his son said.

“It was tough, I was lucky. God took care of me, saved me,” said Minvielle Jr.

After the war, Bubby came home to Iberia Parish, serving on the Iberia Parish School Board, president of the Peoples National Bank and was in the reserves, teaching returning veterans who were trying to get a G.E.D.

“You know, he’s always given of himself to everybody, very unselfish person, very humble person,” his son said.

And to his caretakers at his new home, he’s an American Hero.

“To be 100 years old and be a veteran and be born on America’s birthday, it’s just remarkable. And he’s just a walking history book. He’s lived it and we’re learning about it through him, so we’re just blessed that he called Azaela Estates his home,” said Robin Robichaux with Azaela Estates.

And by the looks of it, Bubby isn’t slowing down anytime soon.