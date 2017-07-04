Driver leaves scene of crash that killed a Merryville man, dog

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — One man is dead following a rollover crash near Merryville Tuesday morning.

According to State Police, shortly after 8:00 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Sand Lake Road (Parish Road 32) in Beauregard Parish.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a Ford pickup truck was southbound on Sand Lake Road when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the road and into a ditch containing water.

Police say the vehicle rolled over onto the passenger side. The driver left the scene of the crash.

As a tow truck was removing the vehicle from the ditch, a body was observed on the passenger side.

26-year-old Brandon Wesley Jeans of Merryville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog was also found dead inside the vehicle, according to police,

This afternoon, the driver, 26-year-old Richard Keel of Moss Bluff, met with the Troopers who are investigating the crash at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say an investigation is continuing and charges are pending.