Garbage, recycling will still run on Independence Day in Lafayette Parish

(The Daily Advertiser) – Republic Services will operate their regularly scheduled residential garbage and recycling collection routes in Lafayette Parish on Independence Day, Tuesday.

All customers served by Republic Services should place waste out the evening before their regularly scheduled collection day. There will be no changes to the residential waste collection schedule.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility located at 400 N. Dugas Road will be closed on Tuesday in observance of Independence Day, reopening on Wednesday.