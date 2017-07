LAFAYETTE, la. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say a 61 year old male bicyclist was killed in a crash Monday night with a vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Willow St.

While the crash is still under investigation, police say the cyclist died as a result of his injuries.

He has been identified as 61 year old Danny Arceneaux of Lafayette.

So far, no arrests or citations have been issued during the investigation.