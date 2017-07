Sean Suire, the owner and chef of The Cajun Table, shares his recipe for Chicken and Sausage Sauce Picante.

The Ingredients are:

-bone-in chicken thighs: 6 lbs.

-Worcestershire sauce: 1/2 cup

-cajun power garlic sauce: 1/2 cup

-“The Cajun Table” spicy seasoning: 1/4 cup

-sugar: 0.2 oz

-rotel: 10 oz

-tomato sauce: 15 oz

-Richard’s hot smoked sausage: 3 links sliced

-seasoning blend (onions, bell pepper, celery, garlic): 3 cups

-rice: however much you’re hungry for

Feeds about 10 hungry Cajuns