Speaking with local WWII survivor George Schneider

Every year we lose more and more U.S. veterans who served in World War II.

One veteran says the meaning of July 4th is much more than just grilling outside with the family, and hitting the beach.

December 7th, 1941 is a day that will live in infamy. It was also the day George F. Schneider knew he wanted to serve his country.

Schneider fought with the old hickory 30th infantry division of the US Army, during WWII.

He fought in all 5 campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Arden, and Central Europe. He considers himself one of the lucky one’s who survived.

Schneider says The Battle of the Bulge was toughest and the troops were not prepared for the fridig temperatures and snow.

Other than surviving being bombed by their own airforce, he saw the aftermath of the Malmedy Massacre, which was when the Germans captured a field observation battalion of young american troups, walked them into an open field and gunned them down.

When Japan finally surrendered signifing the end of WWII, it was time to head home.

Schenider was one of thousands of American Serviceman who rode the Queen Mary into New York City.

Conditions were cramped but the boys were excited to be returning home to an amazing reception.

Yet still very young in his early 20’s when he returned back to the states, after his experiences in war Schneider, felt somewhat invincible.

Born between two wars and growing up during the depression, Schneider feels those experiences prepared his generation for what would lie ahead.

So what does July 4th mean to this 92 year old American Hero who also earned a purple heart during his service to his country?

” I wish people would remember its about our independence and how we need to keep fighting for it. Its not about people grilling out and opening up the beaches.”