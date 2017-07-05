$1,000 reward offered for information leading to missing teen “Daisy Lynn”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location of missing teen Jacqueine “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

Landry is 18, and according to he family was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana, when she left home to go to a friend’s house and never arrived.

Family members describe her as 5’1” and 105 pounds with light brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

They say she has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol above her left breast, a small triangle on the inside of her right wrist, and she has two burn marks: one above her right breast and one on the outside of her left forearm.

Acadian Search and Rescue is offering the reward.

If anyone has information on the location Landry, they are asked to contact Acadian SAR at 337-458-1738 or your Local PD.

All callers will remain anonymous.