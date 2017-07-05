7 arrested at BRPD headquarters during Alton Sterling protest

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Baton Rouge police arrested seven people in a protest on the one year anniversary of the police-involved shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Sterling was shot and killed during an altercation with BRPD Officers Howie Lake and Blane Salamoni — sparking nationwide protests, and community outrage.

Family and friends will hold a memorial service in honor of Sterling later tonight.

The day began with a community memorial for Alton Sterling over at the Triple S food mart where he was shot and killed one year ago.

This afternoon several members of the New Black Panther Party were arrested during a protesting at the BRPD headquarters.

In the video you’re seeing you can see protesters and police officers getting into a physical altercation, you can even hear the sound of tasers and see police tackling one protester to the ground as he tries to run away.

As one protester tries to help another, the man is tased and arrested.

Alton Sterling’s aunt, Veda Sterling says an entire year after the death of her nephew, they’re still at square one.

“You’re going to be punished for what you did to my nephew. You murdered him like an animal and that you sit back, eating with my money, my taxpayer dollars, I’m mad as hell about it.

A year later and I’m still sitting in the same spot.”

Sterling’s Aunt Veda was here during the protest but look at the difference a couple of hours made.

The grounds are clear and barricades cover all opening to the police station.

The memorial service for Alton Sterling begins at 7:30 p.m. and there have been murmurs about more protest throughout the night. We’ll keep you updated on KLFY.com and our KLFY News app.