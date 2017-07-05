7 arrested outside BRPD headquarters during Alton Sterling protest

WWL-TV Published:
Photo Credit: WWLTV

BATON ROUGE, La. (WWL-TV) – A protest to mark a year since Alton Sterling was shot by police officers escalated with stun guns and arrests Wednesday afternoon outside Baton Rouge police headquarters.

Seven people were arrested during the confrontation, and media were quickly moved off police property. Those arrested now face charges of entry, remaining after forbidden and resisting.

Wednesday’s demonstrations included an earlier gathering outside the Triple S Convenience store, where the 37-year-old Sterling was killed.

Baton Rouge police told WWL-TV they didn’t object to people protesting. However, the group did not have a permit and did not leave when told, police said.

 

