Alton Sterling family members hold vigil on one year anniversary of Sterling’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Tonight members of Alton Sterling’s family held a memorial service in Baton Rouge, on the one year anniversary of Sterling’s death.

“Let’s stay strong together and give God the praise for everything and God is going to get the glory through everything,” Pastor Carl Williams said.

It’s been a year since Sterling was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge.

After last month’s decision by the Department of Justice to not pursue charges against the officers involved, the family says they’re lacking answers and held Wednesday’s memorial service in hopes of closing some open wounds.

“The memorial service is for the family so the family can grieve so the family can get a little closure. Because we are still at the starting point. A year later we’re still at the starting point. My family hasn’t had any kind of closure at all,” said Sterling’s aunt, Veda Sterling-Abusalah.

Just around the corner from the church, Community members gathered at the Triple S Food Mart to honor Sterling.