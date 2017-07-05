Attention teachers: Deadline nearing to apply for technology grant

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – The Lafayette Education Foundation is administering a competitive grant program funded by the Pugh Family Foundation that will give Lafayette Parish educators the chance to provide students more access to technology in the classroom.

The Technology Challenge Grants for Educators are open to all public, private, parochial and charter school teachers in Lafayette Parish who have an innovative plan for using technology in their classroom, library, lab or school.

Example of technology for which educators can apply include computers, laptops, 3D printers, tablets, hardware, software, subscriptions to educational resources, e-readers and more.

LEF and the Pugh Family Foundation will review applications after the July 17 deadline to determine finalists.

Finalists will then have to create a presentation on how they plan to use the technology of their choice in an innovative way at their school. Presentations will take place July 31. The winner(s) will be announced by Aug. 2.

The online application can be found at lefoundation.org.