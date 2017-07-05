Baton Rouge rapper Webbie arrested on alleged domestic abuse charges

BATON ROUGE, La (LOCAL 33) (Fox 44) – Baton Rouge Police arrested a local rapper for an alleged domestic abuse incident.

According to authorities, “Webbie”, whose real name is Webster Gradney, Jr. and his entourage held Gradney’s live-in girlfriend against her will in a Comfort Inn hotel room for about two hours.

Authorities said the victim told them that Gradney physically abused her with a closed fist, an open hand, and a belt. The victim told authorities that at one point, Gradney held her on the ground by pushing his knees into her throat, cutting off airflow for seconds at a time.

Officers assisting the victim said they noticed visible welts on the victim’s thighs and back several inches long, multiple hematomas on the victim’s head, along with many other abrasions, lacerations and bruising consistent with abuse.

According to authorities, the victim said Gradney had been consuming cocaine and marijuana for two days without sleeping and took her cellphone from her.

The victim told authorities that this is not the first time that Gradney has physically and verbally abused her; however, this is her first time reporting it.

Authorities booked Gradney into jail on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation, false imprisonment, second-degree battery, theft, and simple criminal damage to property.

Webbie rose to fame after his 2005 single “Gimme Dat” hit national airwaves, followed by “Independent” in 2008 with Trill Entertainment.