Daisy Lynn Landry murder suspect was ‘banished’ from Lafayette Parish in 2016

(The Daily Advertiser) – The man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry wasn’t supposed to be in Lafayette Parish.

Malik Davis, 22, was voluntarily “banished” from the parish in December of 2016.

Court documents related to the revocation of Davis’ probation show that on Dec. 7 he requested banishment from Lafayette Parish during his probation “in lieu of the rehabilitative programs.”

Judge Jules Edwards of the 15th Judicial District Court had sentenced Davis to two years at hard labor following an August 2016 conviction on possession of methamphetamine.

It appears that Edwards approved Davis’ banishment, because his case was transferred to the Monroe office of probation and parole in December, documents show. Two months later, he left the area and didn’t notify his probation officer, according to a statement by probation officer Rathe Carroll.

When Davis was contacted by his probation officer, he didn’t give a valid address and did not report for drug screens or other assessments that were required, Carroll wrote.

Davis was arrested May 31 on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Landry. He’s being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

He also was charged with simple robbery and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. Bond for those charges are $35,000.

Landry has not been found. Her family lost contact on May 23. She was allegedly seen May 25 in Lafayette near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Farrell roads.