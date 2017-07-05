Eunice man dies in motorcycle crash in Evangeline Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – State Police say a Eunice man died this morning in a motorcycle crash on LA Highway 29 in Evangeline Parish.

Authorities identified the motorcyclist as David Duplechin, 37, of Eunice.

The crash happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on LA 29 at Woodstone Road.

Master Trooper Brooks David said, Duplechin, for unknown reasons, failed to negotiate a curve while driving his 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on LA 29.

Duplechin’s motorcycle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and he was subsequently ejected.

Duplechin was wearing a US Department of Transportation approved helmet but sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

David issued a statement about the crash urging motorcyclists to use caution while driving:

“Troopers urge motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to take extra precautions while riding and ensure that they are properly prepared and trained for a variety of riding conditions. Through participation in certified training programs, riders are educated on safe riding practices such as being visible, dressing for safety, applying effective riding strategies, and knowing the capabilities and limitations of their motorcycle. Motorcyclists are taught how to apply these safety practices to not only avoid being involved in a crash but to greatly reduce the chance of injury should a crash occur.”