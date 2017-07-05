Family of bicyclist killed in crash speaks out

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — The family of the bicyclist killed in a crash late Monday night is speaking out.

The accident happened in the 1100 block of West Willow Street near University Avenue. That’s where 61-year-old Danny Arceneaux of Lafayette died from his injuries.

His three daughters are now dealing with his funeral arrangements. They describe their father as a loving grandfather, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone and that he shouldn’t have died the way he did.

“To me. He would still be alive today if, you know, it wouldn’t have happened. You know I still think he would be alive. And to think that he had to die like that is very hard to deal with, very hard to think about,” sad his daughter Candice Andrepont.

“Very family oriented too, loved his family and his grand kids very much,” said his daughter Rayna Gerald.

They say he rode that bike everywhere to get around, as it was a gift from his brother.

“He was walking a lot of places he needed to go and the bike was a lot easier for him to get to the stores, and back and forth more quickly,” said Gerald.

“We think he was just going down to the store and get something and he was going to come right back. When we went to where he was staying, he had food on his stove, the TV was on, you know he was planning on coming right back,” said his daughters Rayna Gerald and Dani Ellis.

The daughter’s want to make sure this accident doesn’t happen to anyone else riding a bike.

“It’s not just important to look for the cars but the bikes too. Not everybody can afford a vehicle. You know sometimes the bike is the way to go,” they said.

Here’s a link to the GoFundMe account for the family to help out with funeral costs.