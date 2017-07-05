Lafayette drum and bugle corps goes national

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY): If you pass by Cajun Field and listen closely, you can hear the Louisiana Stars. The Stars, a Lafayette based drum and bugle corps, are getting set to go national.

The corps is one of 40 throughout the nation that will be performing throughout the country. “We are very excited and proud to have one here in Lafayette, Louisiana. We are kind of the major league of our activity,” says Director Neil Simon.

The group of over 150 students will travel over 6,000 miles and be on the road for nearly 21 days. The final stop will be in Indiana at the Drum Corps International Finals.

As for the rehearsals, they are about as grueling as it gets. The days start at 8 a.m. and lasts all the way through 10 p.m. This all day dedication stems from the love these performers have for their craft.

“You really have to love it and you have to love everyone you’re doing it with. You have to love performing and showing people what you do to kind of get through this activity,” says student leader Tara Baker.

Simon also has an admiration for the students he has on his hands. “These are the kind of people we want to be around. These are the future leaders of our country. These are the best of the best students in our activity and it’s a pleasure to work with them.”

The Louisiana Stars begin their tour on July 13th and will be performing in Lafayette along the way. The performance will be at Cajun Field on July 24th at 7 p.m.