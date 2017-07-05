16-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A teenager is recovering with non-life threatening injuries after being shot this afternoon, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Sonny Street.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said officers located a 16-year-old male victim upon arrival. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police do not have a suspect at this time and the case remains under investigation, according to Ratcliff.

Anyone with information about this shooting or anyone involved as asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.