Mickey Shunick memorial bike ride set for Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Forward Lafayette has announced that the second annual Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Ride will take place Thursday evening.

The ride will start and end at Rotary Point. Organizers plan to leave Rotary Point at 5:45 p.m.

The ride celebrates the life of Shunick on the second anniversary of the resolution establishing the Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Loop in her honor.

TRAIL will provide free bike rentals with ID. There will be a shorter, kid-friendly route for families who would like to participate.

“Last year, we were fighting to save the West Bayou Parkway bike lanes and hosted the inaugural ride to remember Mickey on the anniversary of the loop resolution to get people out enjoying the bike lanes. Since then, we’ve heard from a lot of people who have come forward to support biking and bike infrastructure in our community. This ride is not only a celebration of Mickey, but also a celebration of biking. Bring a friend and see Lafayette in a different way,” said Mark deClouet, Forward Lafayette organizer.

Organizers also plan to go to Corner Bar on Johnston Street following the completion of the ride.