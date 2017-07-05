Po’boy, daiquiri shop closes its doors

The exterior of Zydeco Po Boy and Daiquiri Company in River Ranch May 3, 2016. (Photo: LEE CELANO/THE ADVERTISER)

(The Daily Advertiser) – A restaurant that offered po’boys and daiquiris closed its doors for good last week.

Zydeco Po Boy & Daiquiri Company announced the closure on their Facebook page, saying that the owner, Jay Thomas, has a shirt and camouflage line debuting in the fall, and that he did not have time to work on both projects.

The post also says that the flooding in August of 2016 affected business, and the restaurant had difficulties regaining momentum.

“We are going to miss seeing all of you every week, and I know I am going to miss watching my lovely wife, on those full house days, when all the tables were talking to each other as old friends, flitting about, taking care of “her customers,'” the Facebook post says.

The company will still provide catering.

