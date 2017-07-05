Rep. Clay Higgins issues statement on controversial video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins has issued a statement following a controversial video over the weekend that featured a portion of him narrating from inside a former gas chamber at Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland.

The Congressman issued the following statement to the public this afternoon saying:

“I filmed the Auschwitz message with great humility. My intent was to offer a reverent homage to those who were murdered in Auschwitz and to remind the world that evil exists, that free nations must remember, and stand strong. However, my message has caused pain to some whom I love and respect. For that, my own heart feels sorrow. Out of respect to any who may feel that my video posting was wrong or caused pain, I have retracted my video. The atrocities that happened at Auschwitz were truly despicable, and we must never let history repeat itself in such a way. I have always stood with Israel and all Jewish people, and I always will. We live in a dangerous world, and massive forces of evil do indeed yet exist. We must all stand united against those evils. My Auschwitz video has been removed, and my sincere apology for any unintended pain is extended.”