Restore Louisiana encouraging flood impacted homeowners to complete survey for assistance

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Office of Community Development – Disaster Recovery Unit says more than 4700 households had a FEMA verified loss resulting from the 2016 floods, yet less than 900 homeowners have completed the restore Louisiana homeowner assistance program survey as of June 5th.

All flood-impacted homeowners are strongly encouraged to complete the survey; even those flood survivors who do not believe they will qualify for assistance now are urged to take the survey because they may qualify later as more funding becomes available.

The survey can be completed online at http://restore.la.gov/ or by phone at (866) 735-2001 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Louisiana was recently awarded an additional $51.4 million from HUD as part of the latest disaster assistance appropriation by Congress.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s