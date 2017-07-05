Second annual Mickey Shunick memorial bike ride July 6

The second annual Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Ride will take place July 6, starting at Rotary Park.

Five years ago this past May, Mickey Shunick went missing after she left her friend’s house on her bike.

Last year over 300 cyclists rode their bikes in the first annual memorial ride to honor Mickey’s life.

Forward Lafayette an organization that came together a year ago to conserve bike paths in Lafayette, has organized the memorial bike ride for the second year in a row.

Mark DeClouet organizer and cofounder of Foward Lafayette said, “Last year we did a bike ride on July 7 in honor of a couple of things. One is the creation of the loop, to being the end of our drive to gain petition to keep the bike lanes on West Bayou, and three was to honor Mickey Shunick.”

Mickey was a dedicated bike rider and her memorial on St. Landry Street reflects that aspect of her life.

The purpose of her memorial bike ride is to bring the community together.

“We are just connecting the community through bike lanes. And I think that something that Lafayette is asking for and we’re just thankful that we still have a loop in place and we’re hoping that Lafayette can continue to show their commitment and adding more bike lanes throughout the city,” said Mark DeClouet.

Riders are encouraged to bring their own bikes but if you don’t have one, trail bike rental will provide free bike rentals with a form of identification so that all are welcome.