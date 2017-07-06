2 arrested in Opelousas early morning traffic stop, guns and drugs recovered

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested during a traffic stop early this morning in Opelousas.

Officers were able to seize 2 firearms and narcotics.

Roderick Smith, Jr., 18, and McKenzie Thomas, 27, both of Opelousas were booked at the Opelousas City Police Department.

Smith faces a Possession of Schedule I drugs, Illegal Possession of a stolen firearm & Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a control dangerous substance charge.

Thomas was charged with Illegal Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.