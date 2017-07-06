2 arrested in Opelousas early morning traffic stop, guns and drugs recovered

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Roderick Smith Jr., 18, and McKenzie Thomas, 27. (Photo Credit: Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested during a traffic stop early this morning in Opelousas.

Officers were able to seize 2 firearms and narcotics.

Roderick Smith, Jr., 18, and McKenzie Thomas, 27, both of Opelousas were booked at the Opelousas City Police Department.

Smith faces a Possession of Schedule I drugs, Illegal Possession of a stolen firearm & Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a control dangerous substance charge.

Thomas was charged with Illegal Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s