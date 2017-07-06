Arrest made in shooting of 16-year-old on Sonny Street

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo Credit: Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they made in arrest in connection with a shooting that injured a teenager Wednesday afternoon in Lafayette.

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said Lafayette Police arrested Brendon James Yorks, 19, today with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Offender Task Force Unit.

Yorks is accused of shooting a 16-year-old male around 3:15 p.m. on July 5, 2017, in the 100 block of Sonny Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Yorks was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

