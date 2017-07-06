Church Point man accused of sexually harassing juvenile employee

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point man is accused of sexually harassing a juvenile employee, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his deputies began investigating a complaint of an indecent behavior with a juvenile between employee and employer on July 5, 2017.

The alleged harassment began about two weeks ago, according to the complaint.

Guidroz said Brant Robin, 41, of Church Point, “reportedly would have conversations about sex with the co-workers but then began questioning the juvenile complainant about his/her sex life.”

The investigation revealed Robin made sexually explicit statements to the juvenile employee. The juvenile felt very uncomfortable around Robin and decided to speak to their parents who then notified authorities.

During an interview with detectives, Robin said he never touched the juvenile but admitted to saying inappropriate sexual comments to the juvenile, according to Guidroz.

Robin was arrested on the charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail.

Sheriff Guidroz issued a warning about sexual harassment to parents saying,

“The juvenile did the right thing, when feeling uneasy about inappropriate sexual comments made towards them, the juvenile reported it to his/her parents. Parents should talk to their kids about any and all inappropriate actions being said or done to them and report it immediately to authorities.”