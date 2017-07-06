Church Point woman arrested in officer-involved shooting that killed burglary suspect

UPDATE: State Police have arrested a woman in connection with this morning’s officer-involved shooting near Mamou.

Sgt. Jared Sandifer said Dequince E. Brown, 21, of Church Point, was with burglary suspect DeJuan Guillory, 27, of Mamou, during the incident with an Evangeline Parish sheriff’s deputy.

An altercation occurred between the deputy and Guillory.

Guillory was subsequently shot during the altercation, according to State Police.

Brown was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and booked into the Evangeline Parish jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

ORIGINAL

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – State Police say a burglary suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting this morning in Evangeline Parish was arrested for stealing an ATM with a backhoe back in 2015.

An Evangeline Parish sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an attempted burglary just before 4:10 a.m. today near Chad Lane, located about four miles south of Mamou.

The deputy arrived and made contact with the suspect, DeJuan Guillory, 27, of Mamou.

State Police spokesperson Daniel “Scott” Moreau said an altercation occurred between the deputy and Guillory. Guillory was subsequently shot during the altercation.

Guillory was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was injured in the altercation and was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

Master Trooper Brooks David told News 10 that Guillory was previously arrested in August 2015.

On August 10, 2015, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office told KLFY that Guillory stole an ATM from Citizen’s Bank using a backhoe and fired shots at a responding police officer.

Guillory was subsequently charged with attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property over $150,000, felony theft $100,000, criminal damage to property over $800 and criminal damage to property $400 for the August 2015 incident.

The Daily Advertiser reports, Guillory pled guilty to on charge that was an amended charge of simple criminal damage to property between $500 and $50,000 with all other charges dismissed.

Guillory was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, on December 13, 2016, by 13th Judicial District Court Judge Gary Ortego.

It’s unclear why Guillory was not in jail on Thursday morning after being sentenced last year.

KLFY reached out to the Evangeline Parish District Attorney’s Office but was told District Attorney Trent Brignac was unavailable for comment until next week.