Man arrested twice during sobriety checkpoints in Livingston Parish, $70,000 of marijuana seized

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (LOCAL 33) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered more than $70,000 of marijuana during its holiday sobriety checkpoints.

The first checkpoint was conducted June 30 in the 6800 block of Magnolia Beach Road. The second one was conducted July 3 in the 2500 block of Florida Boulevard. Authorities said one person was arrested twice on drug charges during both checkpoints.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Anthony Chinn of Central was arrested Friday night on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled drugs.

Chinn’s two passengers, 29-year-old Joshua Johnson and 18-year-old Tykelian Lafleur, were arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Each person’s bond was set at $60,530. All bonded out on July 1.

On Monday, deputies arrested Chinn again after smelling an odor of marijuana. He and his passenger 25-year-old Arrival Sanders were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Deputies recovered about 7.75 pounds of marijuana and 2.29 pounds of cannabis- infused candy, with a street value of $70,000.

First checkpoint results:

979 Vehicles Screened

2 DWI’s

15 Narcotics Arrests

3 Warrant Arrests

Second checkpoint results:

610 Vehicles Screened

1 DWI

16 Narcotics Arrests

2 Open Containers

16 Citations