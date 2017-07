MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Reed Cemetery Road this morning.

Officials say one person is dead in that shooting and an Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been injured.

That deputy has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials add that one person is in custody at this time.

News 10 as a crew en route to the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.