Three Louisiana couples win chance to start a family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Fertility Answers has awarded three Louisiana couples the chance to have a baby.

Kaitlyn and Jared Guzzardo of Baton Rouge and Jordan and Daniel Allen of Sulphur are the winners of the in vitro fertilization grants. Additionally, Rachel and Mathew Gayle of Zachary were awarded a free intrauterine insemination.

All three couples have been struggling with infertility for several years.

While Louisiana is one of only a small number of states that mandate insurance coverage for infertility, the mandate itself is full of loop-holes that work against a couple struggling with infertility.

The state prohibits insurance companies from excluding coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of medical

conditions that result in infertility, yet the law does not require insurers to cover fertility drugs, IVF or other assisted reproductive techniques which are often a couple’s only means of building a family.

Created to ease the high costs, both financially and emotionally of IVF, Fertility Answers launched the Gift of Hope program to award infertility treatments to couples who demonstrate both financial and medical needs for the procedure.

Since 2006, there have been 16 Louisiana couples awarded the Gift of Hope, eight of which have conceived and five babies have been born as a result.

“We started the program as a way to help Louisiana couples undergo IVF who could not otherwise afford it,” said Dr. John Storment, founder and medical director of Fertility Answers. “Our clinic has always been community-minded, and this is another example of our commitment to furthering access to infertility healthcare in our state.”

Fertility Answers is a regional infertility health system with statewide reach, serving more than two-thirds of Louisiana in more than 40 parishes. It includes two main clinical offices and state-of-the-art laboratories in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Fertility Answers has helped thousands of couples become parents since its inception in 2002.

For more information about the Gift of Hope along with the stories of our winners, please visit fertilityanswers.com/gift-hope-grant-program.