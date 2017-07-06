Tigers at the SEC Media Days

BATON ROUGE — Senior defensive end Christian LaCouture, senior wide receiver D.J. Chark and junior running back Derrius Guice will join LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron at SEC Football Media Day on July 10, it was announced by the league Wednesday afternoon.
LaCouture, who missed the 2016 season with an injury, returns for his fifth season in Baton Rouge and will wear the traditional No. 18 jersey.
Guice is set to get the bulk of touches in the LSU backfield after setting the school’s single-game rushing record in the 2016 regular-season finale at Texas A&M. He tallied 1,387 rushing yards with 15 TDs in 2016, including the longest rushing score in LSU history (96 yards).
Chark emerged as an offensive leader in 2016 and will take over the No. 7 jersey last worn by running back Leonard Fournette.
The annual football media days will be held July 10-13 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.
The SEC Network and ESPN be on site to bring SEC Media Days to a national audience.
2017 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
As of July 5, 2017 (Tentative and subject to change)
MONDAY, July 10
Arkansas
Bret Bielema
Austin Allen, Sr., QB
Frank Ragnow, Sr., OL
Kevin Richardson II, Sr., DB
LSU
Ed Orgeron
D.J. Chark, Sr., WR
Derrius Guice, Jr., RB
Christian LaCouture, Sr., DE
Tennessee
Butch Jones
Emmanuel Moseley, Sr., DB
Jashon Robertson, Sr., OL
Kendal Vickers, Sr., DL
TUESDAY, July 11
Florida
Jim McElwain
Duke Dawson, Sr., DB
Marcell Harris, Sr., DB
Martez Ivey, Jr., OL
Georgia
Kirby Smart
Nick Chubb, Sr., RB
Sony Michel, Sr., RB
Roquan Smith, Jr., LB
Vanderbilt
Derek Mason
Oren Burks, Sr., LB
Kyle Shurmur, Jr., QB
Ralph Webb, Sr., RB
Mississippi State
Dan Mullen
Donald Gray, Sr., WR
Dez Harris, Sr., LB
Martinas Rankin, Sr., OL
WEDNESDAY, July 12
Alabama
Nick Saban
Bradley Bozeman, Sr., OL
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jr., DB
Calvin Ridley, Jr., WR
Kentucky
Mark Stoops
Mike Edwards, Jr., S
Stephen Johnson, Sr., QB
Courtney Love, Sr., LB
Missouri
Barry Odom
Eric Beisel, Sr., LB
Drew Lock, Jr., QB
J’Mon Moore, Sr., WR
Texas A&M
Kevin Sumlin
Christian Kirk, Jr., WR
Koda Martin, Jr., OL
Armani Watts, Sr., DB
THURSDAY, July 13
Auburn
Gus Malzahn
Daniel Carlson, Sr., K
Tray Matthews, Sr., DB
Braden Smith, Sr., OL
Ole Miss
Hugh Freeze
Javon Patterson, Jr., OL
Shea Patterson, So., QB
Breeland Speaks, Jr., DT
South Carolina
Will Muschamp
Jake Bentley, So., QB
Hayden Hurst, Jr., TE
Deebo Samuel, Jr., WR