Tigers at the SEC Media Days

BATON ROUGE — Senior defensive end Christian LaCouture, senior wide receiver D.J. Chark and junior running back Derrius Guice will join LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron at SEC Football Media Day on July 10, it was announced by the league Wednesday afternoon.

LaCouture, who missed the 2016 season with an injury, returns for his fifth season in Baton Rouge and will wear the traditional No. 18 jersey.

Guice is set to get the bulk of touches in the LSU backfield after setting the school’s single-game rushing record in the 2016 regular-season finale at Texas A&M. He tallied 1,387 rushing yards with 15 TDs in 2016, including the longest rushing score in LSU history (96 yards).

Chark emerged as an offensive leader in 2016 and will take over the No. 7 jersey last worn by running back Leonard Fournette.

The annual football media days will be held July 10-13 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

The SEC Network and ESPN be on site to bring SEC Media Days to a national audience.

2017 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

As of July 5, 2017 (Tentative and subject to change)

MONDAY, July 10

Arkansas

Bret Bielema

Austin Allen, Sr., QB

Frank Ragnow, Sr., OL

Kevin Richardson II, Sr., DB

LSU

Ed Orgeron

D.J. Chark, Sr., WR

Derrius Guice, Jr., RB

Christian LaCouture, Sr., DE

Tennessee

Butch Jones

Emmanuel Moseley, Sr., DB

Jashon Robertson, Sr., OL

Kendal Vickers, Sr., DL

TUESDAY, July 11

Florida

Jim McElwain

Duke Dawson, Sr., DB

Marcell Harris, Sr., DB

Martez Ivey, Jr., OL

Georgia

Kirby Smart

Nick Chubb, Sr., RB

Sony Michel, Sr., RB

Roquan Smith, Jr., LB

Vanderbilt

Derek Mason

Oren Burks, Sr., LB

Kyle Shurmur, Jr., QB

Ralph Webb, Sr., RB

Mississippi State

Dan Mullen

Donald Gray, Sr., WR

Dez Harris, Sr., LB

Martinas Rankin, Sr., OL

WEDNESDAY, July 12

Alabama

Nick Saban

Bradley Bozeman, Sr., OL

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jr., DB

Calvin Ridley, Jr., WR

Kentucky

Mark Stoops

Mike Edwards, Jr., S

Stephen Johnson, Sr., QB

Courtney Love, Sr., LB

Missouri

Barry Odom

Eric Beisel, Sr., LB

Drew Lock, Jr., QB

J’Mon Moore, Sr., WR

Texas A&M

Kevin Sumlin

Christian Kirk, Jr., WR

Koda Martin, Jr., OL

Armani Watts, Sr., DB

THURSDAY, July 13

Auburn

Gus Malzahn

Daniel Carlson, Sr., K

Tray Matthews, Sr., DB

Braden Smith, Sr., OL

Ole Miss

Hugh Freeze

Javon Patterson, Jr., OL

Shea Patterson, So., QB

Breeland Speaks, Jr., DT

South Carolina

Will Muschamp

Jake Bentley, So., QB

Hayden Hurst, Jr., TE

Deebo Samuel, Jr., WR