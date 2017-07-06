UPDATE: State Police identify person killed in deputy-involved shooting in Mamou

UPDATE: A preliminary investigation of this morning’s deputy involved shooting has revealed that an Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputy responded to an attempted burglary just before 4:10 a.m. near Chad Lane in Mamou.

State Police spokesperson Daniel “Scott” Moreau says once the deputy arrived, he made contact with Dejuan Guillory, 27, of Mamou and an altercation occurred between the two.

Guillory was shot during the altercation and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was injured in the incident and was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

______________________________________

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on Reed Cemetery Road this morning.

Officials say one person is dead in that shooting and an Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been injured.

That deputy has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials add that one person is in custody at this time.

News 10 as a crew en route to the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.